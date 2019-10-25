Army soldiers criticize govt. hospitals for not providing good services

AT News Report

KABUL: Some army soldiers criticize state-run medical facilities for not providing good services for them, saying they are hospitalized for several months without any serious attention by doctors and other medical staff.

Zainollah, a soldier who was wounded in Uruzgan province, said that he had been hospitalized at the army hospital in Kabul for one month. He then had to go to a private hospital as he was not treated good in the army medical center.

“I was injured in the battlefield in Tarinkot of Uruzgan. Doctors told me there to go to Kabul. I came here and went to the army hospital with many problems, but doctors didn’t took care of me so I went to a private hospital,” he said.

“I have come to Kabul for treatment. I am in the national directorate of security hospital for two months. The doctors treat those patients who have relations with senior officials. I was not treated there and came to this private hospital,” said Motiollah, another soldier.

Officials in the defense ministry rejected allegations, saying that medical facilities are provided at every army unit in every area across the country.