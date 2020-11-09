Army strikes pound Taliban hideouts, killing 27

AT News

KABUL: At least 27 Taliban fighters have been killed and 14 others received injuries in fresh crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces around the country in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said Monday.

Several Taliban attacks were prevented in Gizab and Trinkot districts of Uruzgan province. 10 Taliban militants were killed and 14 others were wounded during counterattack, the ministry said in a statement.

17 IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads in Kandahar and Zubal provinces were also discovered and confiscated, the statement added.

Eight Taliban rebels were killed in Baghlan Markazi district of Baghlan province in an airstrike on Sunday night, the ministry said. “They were planning to attack Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) positions when they were targeted by Afghan Air Forces (AAF).”

In addition to that, a large amount of weapons and several insurgent vehicles were also destroyed.

Similarly, nine Taliban rebels were killed in retaliation attacks and an airstrike in Zare district of Balkh province. Several strongholds of the enemy were captured and destroyed by ANA, the statement concluded.