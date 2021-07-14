Army to launch offensive to retake fallen districts

AT News

KABUL: Afghan security forces will launch ground assaults on Taliban-held areas across the country to oust the militants and restore security back to normal, military officials said Wednesday.

At a press conference, the spokesman for Security Sector Ajmal Omar Shinwari said that “plans have been finalized for counterassaults against Taliban will begin soon and we will retake all districts overrun by the militants.”

He noted that Afghan forces are fighting against rebels in 25 provinces and that “their capabilities prove that they will demonstrate resilience and resistance in defending the country with the support of people”.

Shinwari outright denied Taliban claims that they control a huge part of Afghanistan. “Areas where clashes are happening are the frontline of the war between security forces and the enemy,” he said.

Responding to a question, Shinwari said that “aggressors and supporters of the enemy are committing treason against our homeland and must be brought to justice”.

Referring to a Taliban’s killing of commandos by the Taliban after they surrender, Shinwari said laws of war has clearly outlined behaviour with captives, condemning the “terrorist act” by the Taliban group.

Meanwhile, Shinwari said that 1,369 Taliban rebels have been killed and 605 have been fatally injured during raids in 25 provinces since Monday. He said that 49 other rebels were arrested during raids.