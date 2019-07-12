Around 400 civilians killed, wounded within 10 days in Afghanistan: Advocacy Group

AT News Report

KABUL: The Civilian Protection Advocacy Group says in a report that some 400 civilians have been killed and injured within the past 10 days across Afghanistan.

The group said Friday that civilian casualty was the highest compared to last months.

Aziz Ahmad Tassal, head of the group said 80 civilians were killed, while another 300 injured in different incidents, including women and children. “This is against the war laws by any means, which is unfortunately carried out by both war parties. Killing of civilians is a war crime. We call on the war parties to stop such crimes so that our people have a comfortable life,” Tassal said.

He added that most of the civilian casualties were due to suicide attacks and explosions by Taliban as well as air strikes and night raids launched jointly by Afghan forces and foreign troops.

Terrorist attacks targeted Kabul and Ghazni province in the past two weeks, killing and wounding tens of civilians including school children.