Around 50 Taliban rebels killed in South

AT News

KABUL: Afghan military authorities say that the over 50 Taliban fighters were killed and 38 others wounded in clashes with the Afghan security forces in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Zabul.

Kandahar police spokesman, Jamal Barikzai on Friday said the Taliban fighters attacked the security checkpoints on Thursday night in Taghari village of Marof district, where seven militants were killed and 11 others wounded.

According to him, two police officers have also lost their lives and one another received injuries.

After these clashes, Barikzai said the Taliban were targeted by the American airstrikes, in which 20 other Taliban militants were killed.

Meanwhile, the ministry of defense in a statement said that 24 Taliban were killed and 27 others wounded in clashes with the Afghan security forces in southern Zabul province.

The statement said the militants have planned attacking Arghandab, Shahjoy and Shinkai districts of the province. Some weapons and ammunitions were also seized by the security forces, the statement said.