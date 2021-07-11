As rebels advance, Kabul Airport gets air defences

AT News

KABUL: Kabul international airport has been equipped with an air defence system to counter incoming rockets, said the Ministry of Defense on Sunday, a measure to quell missile attacks as the Taliban militants continue to sweet across the country.

“The defense system was fitted at Kabul Airport on Sunday and has proved useful in repelling missile and rocket attacks in other parts of the world,” said the ministry in a statement.

The United States and its NATO allies have been wrapping up their gears in a shocking decision to end their military mission in Afghanistan by September, even as the insurgents expand their footprint.

The radical Taliban have made strangely quick territorial gains in recent month, compounding fears about security of Kabul city and its airport. The militants have also launched rockets and mortars at government forces and military installations.

The new air defence system is a footing of a security mission that will be undertaken by Turkey under NATO tutelage to secure the airport.

This comes while the Turkey edges towards Kabul airport deal with US. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that an agreement had been reached with the United States on how to secure Kabul airport under Turkish administration.

Erdogan said the US and Turkish defense ministers discussed the issue on Friday. “During the discussions with the US and NATO, we decided on the scope of this mission, what we should accept and what we should not accept,” he said.

The Turkish mission is scheduled to begin after the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

Kabul Airport is the main outlet of departure for Western diplomats and aid workers.