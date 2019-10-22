At least 16 police killed in Kunduz clashes

AT News Report

KABUL: Local officials in northern Kunduz province said Tuesday that over 16 public uprising forces after Taliban insurgents attacked their security check points in Ali Abad district of the province.

Provincial Police Chief, Abdul Rashid Basheer has confirmed the incident, saying that the clashes took place in Arzbiki village of the district. He added the Taliban have also suffered casualties in the retaliation attacks by the security forces.

Meanwhile, a soldier, who escaped unhurt from the clashes, said that nine of his colleagues have embraced martyrdom in the attack. “Before the reinforcement arrived to the area I was fighting alone with the Taliban,” he added.

Also, the provincial police chief said the militants have fled from the area after the reinforcement forces have reached the area.

The Taliban group has claimed that their fighters stormed into the check points in the district and inflicted massive casualties on security forces.