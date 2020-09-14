At least 160,000 killed during Afghanistan war

AT News

KABUL: An American research center claims that about 160,000 Afghans have been killed since the US-led international troops invaded Afghanistan by the name of war on terror.

The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, said Monday in a report that 157,000 civilians have been killed in the war from 2001 to November 2019.

The report says that the dead include civilians, army and police as well as government’s armed opposition. It said that 43,000 civilians, 64,000 defense and security forces and 42,000 government’s opposition fighters were killed in this period of time.

These people have been killed in the direct clashes and roadside bomb blasts.

Neither the government of Afghanistan nor Taliban have commented on the report.

The report comes while delegations from the government of Afghanistan and Taliban movement are in Qatar to talk about peace since Saturday.