At least 235 Taliban militants killed in raids

KABUL: Defense authorities say that at least 235 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 161 others received injuries during a series of military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, Kunar, Ghazni, Kandahar, Zabul, Balkh, Faryab, Helmand, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Kapisa provinces, where 235 Taliban insurgents were killed and 161 others wounded, the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 19 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban insurgents to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.