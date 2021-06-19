At least 260 Taliban insurgents killed in preemptive attacks

AT News

KABUL: At least 259 Taliban insurgents were killed and 161 others were wounded during a series of military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against the Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Kunar, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Ghor, Balkh, Jawzjan, Helmand, Takhar and Baghlan provinces, in which 259 Taliban insurgents were killed and 161 others wounded, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, 17 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed during the raids, the statement added.