At least two civilians killed in two separate explosions in Kabul, Nangarhar

By M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL- At least two civilians were killed and several others were injured Thursday morning in two separate Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) explosions in capital Kabul and eastern Nangarhar province, officials said.

In the first IED blast which took place Thursday morning in PD-7 Chehilsotoon neighborhood of Kabul city at least one civilian was killed and two more were injured.

The IED blast was aimed at a car which was carrying government civil employees of the Administrative Office of the Presidential palace.

Fazel Fazly, director general, Administrative Office of the President, confirmed that the office’s employees were targeted in the Kabul blast.

In a second blast that took place Thursday morning in PD-1 of Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province a civilian was killed.

The victim was a rickshaw driver and was killed when his rickshaw was passing through the area, where terrorists planted the roadside bomb.

Shortly after the first blast, police found another IED near the site of the blast and safely detonated it in the area.

Target killings and IED attacks have become a routine trend in urban areas of the country in recent months, and drastically increased after Taliban signed a peace deal with the United States in February in which they promised not to launch big attacks in urban areas.