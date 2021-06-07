Atmar, Khalilzad discuss peace, new chapter of Afghanistan-US relations

AT News

KABUL: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad and his accompanying delegation, where they discussed issues surrounding the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting that took place on Monday, which was also attended by the Charge d’ Affaires of the US Embassy, ​​Mr. Ross Wilson, issues related to the peace process, strengthening the regional consensus for lasting peace, and mutual opportunities for cooperation in the new chapter of US-Afghan relations following the withdrawal of the Resolute Support forces were discussed, Atmar’s office said in a statement.

Considering the withdrawal of the Resolute Support forces from Afghanistan, both sides assessed the opportunities and challenges of bilateral cooperation. “They elaborated on accelerating the peace process, economic cooperation, the fight against terrorism, and maintaining and strengthening the achievements of the last two decades,” the statement added.

Both sides termed strengthening trilateral and multilateral cooperation instrumental to ensuring peace and fighting terrorism in Afghanistan and the region. “They further emphasized that the restoration of peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for advancing regional economic cooperation and integration.”

Appreciating the United States’ full support for the Afghan peace process, and in particular Washington’s recent humanitarian assistance, Mr. Atmar spoke about the political will and plans of the government to achieve lasting peace.

Mr. Khalilzad also assured Minister Atmar of the US continued support for peace and stability, the fight against terrorism, and regional connectivity as part of peace-building efforts in Afghanistan.