Atmar lauds US support for Afghan peace process

AT News

KABUL: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul, where they discussed Kabul and Washington relations.

The two sides had an in-depth discussion on the strategic relations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States of America, foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Atmar thanked Ambassador Wilson for the commitment and cooperation of the United States to the Afghan people and government for the past 19 years, specifically its support of the peace talks.

The two sides then discussed the latest security and political developments in Afghanistan, the challenges of the ongoing peace talks, the importance of regional and international support for the success of this process, and the preservation and strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Washington.

Atmar called the continued support of the United States to the people and government of Afghanistan important for achieving a sustainable peace and stability.

Ambassador Wilson also assured Minister Atmar of his country’s continued commitment and cooperation with Afghanistan.