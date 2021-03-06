Atmar, Lyons Confer on UN Constructive Role in Afghan Peace Process

AT News

KABUL: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ms. Deborah Lyons, where they discussed issues related to the Afghan peace process.

The two sides discussed the Afghan peace process emphasizing the constructive role of the United Nations in strengthening and facilitating peace talks, Atmar’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

Speaking about his working trips to regional countries, Mr. Atmar stated that the regional consensus was growing on achieving a political solution that guarantees lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Stressing the vital role of the international community in ensuring a lasting peace in Afghanistan, Ms. Lyons assured the Foreign Minister of the United Nations’ continued efforts to expand regional and global consensus.

The two sides also termed the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 vitally important for reducing violence, securing ceasefire, preventing terrorist activities, pursuing meaningful negotiations, and achieving a peaceful settlement leading to a permanent peace in Afghanistan.