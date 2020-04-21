Atmar, Qureshi discuss refugees, trade during phone conversation

AT News

KABUL: Acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar talked to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday on the phone.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relationships and issues such as Afghan migrants in Pakistan, trade and a regional consensus for the peace process in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, Qureshi assured Atmar that Islamabad supports Afghan peace efforts and works for strengthening of two countries’ relations as well as economic and security cooperation.

The phone call also discussed the arrest of Aslam Farooqi, leader of Daesh terrorist group for Khorasan that happened by Afghan intelligence agency, but no detail was provided in the foreign ministry’s statement.

Pakistan had earlier asked for Farooqi’s extradition, a demand rejected by Kabul.

Atmar has asked that border points be opened for Afghan traders as the Corona virus threatens people in the two countries.