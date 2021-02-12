Attack on UN Convoy Leaves Five Afghan Security Personnel Dead

AT News

KABUL: At least five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel have lost their lives in an attack on the convoy of a UN Envoy on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan confirmed.

“The UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel in an incident in Surobi District of Kabul. No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle affected in an attack which hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy,” UNAMA tweeted.

Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, offered condolences:

“My thoughts and prayers are with families of officers who died offering protection (to) our staff, as they do on so many days. The UN has expressed its deepest condolences to the government of Afghanistan … Violence in Afghanistan must end,” tweeted Ramiz Alakbarov.

This is as the UNAMA Human Rights Chief Fiona Frazer and NDS Chief, Gen. Ahamd Zia Siraj recently discussed Afghanistan’s priorities related to recent UN Torture Report, as well as concerns raised in upcoming UN reports on killing of HRD and journalists, and protection of civilians.