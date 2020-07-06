Attacks in Kabul repulsed

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed a terrorist who attacked their checkpoints in Mir Bacha Kot district of Kabul on Sunday night, officials said on Monday. Another assailant was wounded in the clash.

“Two terrorists staged assault and shelled rockets targeting security outposts in Pul-e-Sufian area of Mir Bacha Kot district, which shortly the Afghan forces entered into retaliation,” Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Through a quick reaction the police forces had succeeded to identify the attackers and killed one of them in the clash. “A rebel with two RPG launchers and three RPG-bullets was detained,” the statement added.