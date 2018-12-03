Australia continues supporting Afghan government

AT News Report-KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister Nasir Ahmad Andisha on Sunday met with the Assistant Secretary at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Mr. James Hall and Australian Ambassador to Kabul Ms. Gordon Smith.

Thanking the Australian delegation for participating in Geneva Conference, Andisha explained in details the peace process with the Taliban and ensured that the achievements of the Afghan Government and the International Community over the last 17 years would be preserved in this process.

Later on, Mr. James Hall ensured Australia’s continued cooperation with the people and the Government of Afghanistan and added that the Australian Government had pledged, in the Geneva Conference, USD 5 million of assistance to counter drought in Afghanistan in addition to the previous assistances.

Both sides also discussed and exchanged views on the Afghan-Australian diplomatic relations’ 50th anniversary to be held in Canberra, Australia. The event will include a Joint Academic Conference on both countries as well. It is worth mentioning that the 5th Political Division Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Khalid Zakarya was also present at the meeting.