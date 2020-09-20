Authorities to clamp down on illegal mining in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: Officials in Parwan province assure to prevent illegal mine extractions.

The comments came Sunday after illegal demining of chromite in the Koh-e-Safi district sparked controversies, with residents blaming powerful individuals of being behind the business.

The chromie mine was discovered some 10 years ago in the Akhundzadagan village and has been illegally extracted since then.

Hajji Waliullah, a tribal elder in the Koh-e-Safi district said that the mine is extracted and exported to abroad illegally by a powerful man.

“They (the powerful men) began demining in the Akhundzadagan village and are smuggling it. They do not have permits from government for extraction. The people are ready to stand against them. For God’s Sake, stop stealing of the chromite.”

However, he did not identify the powerful man involved in illegal extraction.

Abdul Ahad Hasrat, head of provincial mines and petroleum department, said that parts of the chromite were handed to a company to demine.

“The Hewad Brothers Company has been contracted for a small part of the chromite mine in Koh-e-Safi. We will meet people’s complaints over illegal demining,” Hasrat said.

Chromite is used for melting of iron. This gem was first discovered in Afghanistan in 1950 and is found in the provinces of Wardak, Kost, Logar, Kabul and Parwan.

The precious stone is being smuggled to Pakistan, according to reports.