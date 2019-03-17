Kabul-Washington quarrel should not impact peace efforts: Peace body

AT News Report

KABUL: The High Peace Council rejects rumors that misunderstandings between the governments of Afghanistan and the United States would affect the ongoing peace efforts.

The rumors come after the remarks made by National Security Advisor HamdullahMohib against the US peace envoy for Afghanistan ZalmayKhalilzad. Mohib accused Khalilzad of not sharing what happens in his negotiations with Taliban representatives with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, saying he either doesn’t know how to manage the talks or tries to form and lead an interim government in Afghanistan.

His remarks sparked surge of criticisms both in Washington and Kabul. The US officials warned Mohib that he attacked Khalilzad which was actually an attack against the US diplomacy organ.

In Afghanistan, many politicians including chief executive Abdullah Abdullah blamed Mohib for the statement, saying that the US was the most important ally to Afghanistan and Afghan leaders should be “very” attentive in their words about Washington.

Now the government-financed peace council on Sunday called the remarks as slight misunderstanding between the two countries that would not affect the peace process, which the US is a great part.

“The misunderstandings between Afghanistan and the United States will put a little impact, the both sides are resolute and the peace negotiations have the ups and downs. From one side, the US makes efforts that the efforts give fruit and from the other hand Afghanistan and its armed opposition make efforts,” said AssadollahZaeri, deputy spokesman of the peace council.

US President Donald Trump and his senior government officials held a meeting behind closed doors which was called to discuss a draft for the Afghanistan peace agreement.

“This is a matter of serious concern that Afghan government is kept unaware of the peace talks. Our leaders and politicians need to take wise steps to prevent the issue from going to be more crucial,” said parliamentarian ErfanollahErfan.