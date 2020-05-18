Avoid repeating past mistakes; U.S. to Afghan leaders

AT News

KABUL: The United States demands President Ghani and his rival-turned partner Abdullah Abdullah not to repeat mistakes they made in the past five years.

Ghani finally agreed to include Abdullah in his government after a three-month tension in the wake of election result announcement that declared him the winner.

The two ran together the national unity government after the 2014 election that was full of distrusts and soft hostilities.

“After a long time, President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah agreed on an inclusive government in which Abdullah will head the peace process. We welcome this reconciliation and wish success for the new government,” said the US envoy for Afghanistan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad.

He said that Washington would be ready to work with the new government in a peace process that ends the war. “The two leaders should not repeat mistakes they made in the unity government.”

He called on Afghan government to take Afghans and world’s determination serious to end conflicts. “Abdullah should speed up peace efforts and needs to be honestly supported by the government.”

Taliban in a reaction, rejected the power-sharing deal as “a failed experience”, saying that the Qatar pact could only solve Afghan problems.

The group asked the government to avoid making obstacles with releasing prisoners and get ready for intra-Afghan talks.

The United States, United Nations and Iran have so far welcomed political deal in Afghanistan.