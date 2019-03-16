Azerbaijan business ties help Afghan economy: MoCI

AT News Reports

KABUL: The Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) says that contracts were signed between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan with the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani during his trips to this country can vastly help the economy of Afghanistan. It said that commercial relations with Baku would help Afghan economy improve.

The contracts include development of technology, railway, cultural relationship and transiting projects.

Sameer Rasa, spokesman for the ministry said on Saturday that the projects would be soon implemented.

“Undoubtedly, the contracts signed in deferent aspects increase the relationship between two countries,” he said. “Azerbaijan can play an important role in this regard and we can take advantage of increased the quality, the project can facilitate developments.”

He said that the relationship between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan is little compared to other Central Asian countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, but the project would open a new season for both countries.

According to the ministry Azerbaijan is connecting Afghanistan with Europe through the Lazuli Road.

The 2,800 km-long road connects Afghanistan with Turkey and the Black Sea through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkmenistan.

The chamber of commerce and industries praised the contracts, saying that the relationship between two countries can increase Afghanistan’s commercial ties with the European countries.

“They (Azerbaijani traders) should be invited to Afghanistan to invest in the agriculture, construction, mines, electricity and other aspects, because they are experienced in these regards, Afghanistan can take advantage of their experiences,” said Khan Jan Alokozai, an official at the chamber of commerce and industries.