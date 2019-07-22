Badakhshan district falls to Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: Officials in the northeastern province of Badakhshan confirmed Monday that the Taliban fighters took control of the district of Keran Wa Monjan after intensive clashes with government forces.

Provincial Police Chief, Assadollah Mohammadi said the security forces left the district as Taliban’s attack was so intensive, and took position on a nearby hilltop.

However, he said that fire exchange was continuing in the area and Taliban were yet to enter the district building.

Mohammad added that the two-day long clashes inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, but could not provide exact figures.

Separately, Javed Mojaddedi, a member of provincial council, said only one village was out of Taliban control and the insurgents have now the whole district.

Taliban are yet to comment on the district fall.

Keran Wa Monjan is a remote mountainous district, bordering the provinces of Nooristan, Panjshir and Takhar as well as Pakistani tribal areas.

The district fell to Taliban a few years ago for the first time, but later government forces retook it.