Badakhshan’s Keran Wa Manjan district recaptured

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan security and public uprising forces have retaken the control of Keran Wa Manjan district of northern Badakhshan province from Taliban militants on Wednesday morning, defense official said.

Locality uprising members with the help of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) raised against Taliban rebels in Keran Wa Manjan district and took the district, Badakhshan Governor Spokesman, Nik Mohmmad Nazari said.

“The district was fallen to Taliban around two months ago, but it was retaken by Afghan forces.”

According to him, the Afghan and uprising forces also succeeded to took control of azure mineral in the district. He said the Taliban suffered heavy casualties and escaped the district.

Ministry of Defense in a statement confirmed recapturing of the district, saying as a result of local people’s uprising and support from ANDSF, Keran Wa Manjan district is recaptured from Taliban rebels and now under the government’s control.

During clearing operations, Taliban sustained heavy casualties, tens of their fighters were wounded and many surrendered to ANDSF, the statement added.

The terrorists’ bases and hideouts were cleared and demolished. The National flag of Afghanistan has once again been raised in the district, the statement added.

Prior to this, with support from the local people, ANDSF recaptured Wardoj and Yamgan districts of Badakhshan province.