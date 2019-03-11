Badghis attack leaves 20 security forces dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 20 Afghan security forces have been killed after their check post came under attack by the Taliban insurgents on Sunday night in western Badghis province, provincial official said Monday.

10 other security force received injures, Abdul Aziz Bek, Head of Badghis Provincial Council said.

“Taliban militants attacked a security post in Bala Murghab district,” he said, adding clash erupted just after the attack.

28 other security forces had been taken hostage by the Taliban insurgents, Bek lamented.

Moreover, security officials confirmed the incident, however, did not have any exact details about the casualties.

However, the Taliban insurgents—who their leaders are in talks with US official in Qatar—have claimed responsibility for the attack.

It has been 14 days now since the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and Taliban negotiating team launched their fifth round of talks to reach a logical conclusion to put an end the Afghan conflict.