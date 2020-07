AT News

KABUL: Three members of a single family lost their lives after a motorcycle they were traveling in, hit with a roadside mine in northwestern Badghis province, official said on Saturday.

The blast occurred on the Qala-i-Naw Abkamari highway, provincial official said.

Parents and their children were killed in the blast; he condemned it, saying “Taliban had planted the bomb.”

The Taliban did not comment on the incident so far.