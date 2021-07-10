Badghis provincial councilmen defect to Taliban

AT News

KABUL: Two provincial council members had joined the Taliban command in the northwestern province of Badghis, top official said on Saturday.

Provincial Governor Hesamuddin Shams named these two members of the provincial council as Fareed Akhizai and Khan Jan Zafar.

Ariana News TV published pictures that shows Fareed Akhizai was sitting with Taliban militants.

Shams said that the Taliban attacked provincial capital Qala-e-Naw from multiple directions on Friday night and set government institutions on fire.

Shams said that sever fighting was going on between the security forces and Taliban.

This comes as recently fighting has been intensified in the province, in which, the Taliban fighters received heavy causalities but several districts of the province have fallen to the militants.

Badghis in insecure province in the west, where Taliban are strongly active in many parts of the province, most of the times carry out deadly attacks on the Afghan security forces.