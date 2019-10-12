Baghlan clerics call intra-Afghan talks ‘only solution’ to conflicts

AT News Report

KABUL: In a gathering in northern Baghlan province, a number of religious Ulema have called for direct peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban group in a bid to restore peace as violence surged.

A religious scholar, Abdulbasir Hamidi has said that Afghans have been the only victim of the ongoing conflict in the country, saying only the citizens are bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict that according to him, must be stopped.

“The Afghans should set together and try to resolve their problems to pave the ground for a peaceful Afghanistan.”

Hamidi called the intra-Afghan talks as the only way to end the killing and wounding of Afghan people.

“The foreigners don’t want peace, they have cancelled the peace talks for the killing of one American citizen, our people should take a lesson from it,” he added.

Mohammad Hassan, another cleric in the gathering said that civilians have suffered massive casualties in the recent clashes across the country.

It is worth mentioning that the participants of the gathering has also emphasized on beginning of the peace talks, calling on the Taliban to engage in peace talks with the Afghans to end the longest conflicts in Afghanistan.

This is as the US and Taliban has held nine rounds of peace talks to reach a political solution for war in Afghanistan. However, the talks were called off earlier September by US President Donald Trump, following a Taliban attack took place in Kabul, killing 12 people including an American.