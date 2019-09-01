Baghlan residents take arms to support Afghan forces against Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The residents of northern Baghlan province also rose in arms against the Taliban militants who attacked the provincial capital of Pul-i-Khumri early on Sunday.

BismillahAtash, a member of the Provincial Council,said the residents of Pul-i-Khumrihaving their own weapons at home stood against the Taliban militants.

Atash further added that the residents of the province stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Afghan security forces to repel the rebel attack.

Meanwhile, an official of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) confirmed that the residents of Baghlan and the public uprising forces joined the security forces to thwart the Taliban assault on the outskirts of the city.

A group of 30 to 40 Taliban militants launched the attack on Pul-i-Khumri city from suburban areas. However, the security forces managed to repulse the attack by engaging in a fierce firefight with the Taliban militants that lasted for several hours.