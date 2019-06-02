Home / Latest Updates / Baghlan residents term NUG continuation “illegal”
Afghan rival presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah (L) and Ashraf Ghani exchange signed agreements for the country's unity government in Kabul September 21, 2014. Abdullah and Ghani signed a deal to share power in the unity government on Sunday, capping months of turmoil over a disputed election that destabilised the nation at a crucial time as foreign troops prepare to leave. Ashraf Ghani, a former finance minister, will be named president under the deal reached on Saturday night. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY ELECTIONS) - RTR472Z6

Baghlan residents term NUG continuation “illegal”

Guest June 2, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 31 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of people in the northern province of Baghlan gathered on Saturday to express opposition to the continuation of the government that has been ended in May 22nd.

They called for an immediate election to replace President Ashraf Ghani. These people accused the government of not doing anything in the past five years, KabulNews reported.

Residents of Baghlan province also demanded a transparent election, through which people’s real representative comes to power. Most of Baghlan residents supported President Ghani in the 2014 presidential election, but are now sorry for that and oppose him.

They called for an acting administration to prevent a power vacuum before the September 28, presidential contest.

They claimed that the National Unity Government was full of problems in its five year age, and said they would not let such illegal administration continue.

They said that the government had trampled the constitution and makes efforts to keep power once again via illegal ways.

President Ghani says he was allowed by the Supreme Court as the only body authorized to interpret the constitution to continue his job until the new president comes after elections.

About Guest

Check Also

Ghani, Imran hold rare talks

“Afghanistan is ready to leave its bitter history with Pakistan behind, and move toward constructive …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved