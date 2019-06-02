Baghlan residents term NUG continuation “illegal”

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of people in the northern province of Baghlan gathered on Saturday to express opposition to the continuation of the government that has been ended in May 22nd.

They called for an immediate election to replace President Ashraf Ghani. These people accused the government of not doing anything in the past five years, KabulNews reported.

Residents of Baghlan province also demanded a transparent election, through which people’s real representative comes to power. Most of Baghlan residents supported President Ghani in the 2014 presidential election, but are now sorry for that and oppose him.

They called for an acting administration to prevent a power vacuum before the September 28, presidential contest.

They claimed that the National Unity Government was full of problems in its five year age, and said they would not let such illegal administration continue.

They said that the government had trampled the constitution and makes efforts to keep power once again via illegal ways.

President Ghani says he was allowed by the Supreme Court as the only body authorized to interpret the constitution to continue his job until the new president comes after elections.