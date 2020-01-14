Balkh blasts leave two children dead

AT News

KABUL: Two children have been killed and nine other civilians received injuries in two back-to-back mine blasts in northern Balkh province on Tuesday morning.

The Afghan children are bearing the biggest brunt of ongoing war that so far no end sees in sight.

The blasts occurred in PD 9th of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh, provincial governor spokesman, Muneer Farhad told Afghanistan Times. “Two children were killed and nine other civilians, including one police officer, were wounded.” The blasts happened at around 8:20, local time, he said.

The enemy of peace and stability has placed these mines near Balkh district chief’s house that killed and wounded civilians, he said, adding.

No groups, including the Taliban, have claimed responsibility for the attack.