Balkh prison director detained on bribery charge

April 11, 2021

AT News

KABUL: Director of prison administration of the northern Balkh province was arrested on charge of corruption and taking bribes by the operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

The Attorney General Office (AGO) in a said statement that the detainee had asked for 100,000 Afs bribe. The case is under investigation, the AGO said, adding that the result will be shared with the media.

Earlier, provincial director of rural and urban development, Shirshah Hotak was detained on charge of corruption and misuse of authority.

Corruption remained a big challenge before the Afghan government. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction earlier expressed concerns on the high rate of administrative corruption in the Afghan government, calling on the government to take immediate steps to prevail.  

