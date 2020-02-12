Bamyan hosts 3rd domestic winter games festival

AT News

KABUL: The third round of winter athletics with the presence of tens of athletes have been held in Band-e-Amir, the first national park, located in central Bamyan province, where is mostly visited by foreign visitors due to its natural beauty and historic places.

The festival was held by Winter Athletics Committee and co-hosted by provincial local government, in which athletes of snowboarding, ice-skating and mountain climbing has participated.

The organizers say that the festival has so far been held for three rounds since past three years in a bit to bring people’s attention to sport and its importance.

Head of the Winter Athletic Committee Assadullah Batori recognized Bamyan as suitable place for the winter sports. The athletes include women and men that have engaged in competition in several fields of sport.

A sport climber, Shogofa Bayat said the athletes have played enjoyable matches there. “I hope to climb the Baba and Pamir mountains next time and spread the peace message to the world.”

Meanwhile, Azim Farid, a top provincial official said Bamian has amazing places for tourists and that the province can host local, national and even international festivals.

On Monday, Bamyan has witnessed another festival of tourists, where several ceremonies of music, poems, skating and exhibition of handmade industries have come into scenes.