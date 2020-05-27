Beijing reassures Kabul for constructive role to promote intra-Afghan talks

AT News

KABUL: Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mr. Wang Yu has called on Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, and expressed his respect for him taking charge of national reconciliation for the sake of the country and people.

“I told him that China will continue to play an active and constructive role in promoting intra-Afghan talks,” he said in series of tweet on Wednesday.

“The process should be guided by three principles: It should be Afghan-led. The people of Afghanistan to decide their country’s future. It should prioritize peace. No party may resort to the use of force to advance their interests,” he added.

The process should be broadly representative and inclusive to set the stage for a more inclusive, united and energetic Afghanistan, according to Mr. Yu.

Recently, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: “Things to be done in Afghanistan: Withdrawing foreign troops in an appropriate and orderly manner; Combating terrorism; Securing external support.

Accordion to him, “Three principles of peace and reconciliation process of Afghanistan: First, it should be Afghan-led. Second, it should prioritize peace. Third, the process should be broadly representative and inclusive to set the stage for a more inclusive.”

The Chinese people have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Afghan people. “We will continue to play an active and constructive role in promoting intra-Afghan talks, restoring peace and stability and advancing economic recovery in Afghanistan, and facilitating its participation in regional cooperation.”