Beijing talks to be held within few days

AT News Report

KABUL: The state ministry for peace says they have fully readiness for the intra-Afghan negotiations scheduled to be hosted by China, adding that the talks would be held in a few days.

Salam Rahimi, state minister for peace, met Wednesday with the Chinese charge de affairs in Kabul, assuring him of government’s preparedness for the negotiations.

A government delegation is expected to participate in the talks, a first ever face to face meeting with the insurgents who have so far rejected to sit with President Ghani’s “US puppet” government.

The two rounds of intra-Afghan dialogues were held in Russia and Qatar respectively, in which Taliban negotiators met with some political leaders from Kabul including former president Hamid Karzai.