Besides US, Afghan, Taliban also plays role in defeating Daesh: Khalilzad

AT News

KABUL: US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad in a tweet has said that effective operations by US, allies and Afghan security “as well as the Taliban” have played an important role in retaking the territory from the ISIS-K or so called Daesh extremist group.

He said that Daesh has not been fully eliminated in Afghanistan but “this is real progress,” referring to hundreds of the groups fighters that have surrendered to the Afghan security forces.

“As President Donald Trump said on Thanksgiving, there has been major progress against ISIS-K in Afghanistan,” he wrote on his twitter page.

Last week, US President Donald Trump in a surprised visit to Afghanistan has held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Presidetn Ashraf Ghani, where both sides emphasized that serious damages have inflicted on Daesh fighters in Afghanistan.

President Ghani said the group has been defeated and hundreds of Daesh affiliated militants have been arrested by the security forces in Nangarahar, which was used to considered as the safest haven for the group’s fighters in eastern part of Afghanistan.