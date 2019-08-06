Bicycle-borne bomb kills five counter-narcotics staffers in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: At least five staffers of the Ministry of Counter Narcotics (MCN) have been killed when seven others received injuries after an explosives-rigged bicycle hit their shuttle vehicle in capital Kabul on Tuesday, officials said.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi said that a sticky bomb attached to a bike ripped through the ministry’s vehicle in Parwan Bostan area in the jurisdiction of 11th Police District of Kabul city at around 4:00pm local time.

He said according to initial reports five personnel of the ministry were killed and seven others wounded in the incident.

No group has far claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes as security situation has been deteriorated across the country with the US-Taliban’s eighth round of negotiations is reportedly excellently progressing.

At least two people were killed while three others wounded after a sticky bomb attached to a mini-bus carrying Khurshid Private TV’s employees went off in Taimani area of Kabul city on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and 30 others, all of them civilians, received injures in a motorbike explosion in western Herat province late on Monday evening.