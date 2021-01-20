Biden Administration to Review Taliban Peace Deal

AT News

KABUL: The new US President Joe Biden wants to review a peace deal his predecessor Donald Trump signed with Taliban insurgents last February.

The announcement over the review comes as Afghan government has some considerations and objections to the peace deal.

Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state told congressmen that new rulers in the White House want to know what was discussed in the peace deal. Blinken assured to cancel the deal if it did not maintain achievements gained in the past.

“I am not sure any agreements between Afghan government and Taliban last for long without maintaining achievements gained in the past 20 years or achievements Afghan women gained. We are interested in education and access to healthcare services as well as in issues about job outside house. If an agreement is gained we need to get sure it preserves these rights. But I emphasize that this is not simple, so we will continue our efforts,” Blinken said.

The US is committed under the deal to pull out all its soldiers from Afghanistan by May. Taliban in return have vowed to cut ties with all international terrorist organizations and not to let al-Qaeda and Daesh use Afghan soil to threaten stability in the United States and its allies Europe.

The government of Afghanistan welcomed the new US administration’s announcement, with Waheed Omer, President Ghani’s adviser calling it a good step.

Taliban as the one side of the peace deal, call it the only way to end war in Afghanistan, with Mohammad Naeem, the militants’ spokesman saying that it should be implemented.

Naeem told the Bloomberg that the insurgents expect Biden to respect the Washington-Taliban peace deal.

The comments come after US nominee for secretary of defense emphasized on the end of Afghan war, but urged Afghanistan should not turn to a new threat for the US security.