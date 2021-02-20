Biden Supports Diplomatic Process to End “Afghan War”

US says clearly the violence is too high right now and more progress needs to be made in the Afghan-led negotiations, urging all parties to choose the path towards peace

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: In remarks to world leaders, US President Joe Biden vowed that America remains committed to its foreign military alliances and promised to work closely with international partners in addressing the biggest security threats around the globe, including in Afghanistan.

The United States will work together with its allies in Europe and that his administration is fully committed to working with NATO allies on the way forward in Afghanistan, Biden said in a message to the Munich Security Conference, held virtually.

“My administration strongly supports the diplomatic process that is underway and to bring an end to this war (Afghan war) that is closing out 20 years,” said Biden.

Biden said he’s “determined” to re-engage with Europe as he addresses the Munich Security Conference.

“I know the past few years have strained and tested our transatlantic relationship,” said Biden referring to the US-Europe strategic alliance.

Biden said that the US is committed to make sure that threats are not posed against the US and its allies from Afghanistan.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again provides a base for terrorist attacks against the United States and our partners and our interests,” he said.

Biden added that the US will not allow Islamic State (IS) also known as Daesh to reopen and regroup.

Biden said that while the US is assessing its troops posture around the world, he has ordered a halt to troops pullout in Germany.

At the same event, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany is ready to stay longer in Afghanistan if it is in the interest of its allies.

This is as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the end of the two NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels said that the military alliance will only leave Afghanistan when security conditions on the ground allow it.

“At this stage, we have made no final decision on the future of our presence, but, as the May 1 deadline is approaching, NATO Allies will continue to closely consult and coordinate in the coming weeks,” said Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels.

Moreover, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that an end to the US military involvement in Afghanistan hinges on a reduction in Taliban attacks.

“The violence must decrease now,” he told reporters in his first press conference as Pentagon chief.

Austin said there would be no “hasty” withdrawal.

“We want to do this methodically and deliberately,” he said as quoted by The Hill.

“Clearly the violence is too high right now and more progress needs to be made in the Afghan-led negotiations. I urge all parties to choose the path towards peace,” he said.

Austin stressed that the United States will consult with allies and partners in the country and “there will be no surprises” as to Washington’s decision.