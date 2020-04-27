Home / Latest Updates / Blackout hits Kabul

Blackout hits Kabul

admin April 27, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 143 Views

AT News

KABUL: The electricity power company announced Monday that the capital city of Kabul went once again to dark as one of the pylons transmitting power from northern areas to Kabul, was damaged by a blast.

Afghanistan imports electricity from neighboring countries of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran, expensing millions of dollars annually for this purpose.

The power company (Breshna) said in a statement that the pylon was damaged late Sunday in the Mir Bacha Kot district, some 30 kilometers north of the capital.

It said that a technical team was in the area to reconnect the power.

Unconfirmed reports said that five civilians working for the US-controlled Bagram airbase 60 kilometers north of Kabul were killed last night when a group of gunmen opened fire at them.

About admin

Check Also

Gunmen kill family of seven in Kunduz

AT News KABUL: A number of unknown gunmen have shot dead at least seven members …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved