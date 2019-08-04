Blast foiled in front of a girls’ school in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Kabul Police on Sunday discovered and neutralized an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and foil a terrorist incident in front of Bi Bi Mahro female school in 10th Police District of Kabul city on Saturday night, said Kabul Police Press Department in a statement.

According to statement, the IEDs was skillfully place in bike and parked along the road in front of the girls’ school which discovered and seized by police.

“Through discovering and neutralizing of the IEDs, police succeeded to avoid a bloody incident, which would cause killing and wounded of innocent people particularly school girls in the area,” the statement added.

This comes as the United Nations in Afghanistan has recently reminded all parties to the conflict of their responsibility to protect civilians and to comply with their obligations under international law, as the latest UN documentation shows that civilian casualty rates returned to record high levels in the month of July.