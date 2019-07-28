Blast hits president’s election running mate office; 3 killed, 25 wounded

AT News Report

KABUL: At least three people embraced martyrdom and 25 others, all of them civilians, received injuries after attackers on Sunday stormed Afghanistan Green Trend(AGT)—a political office of Amruallah Saleh, a former spy chief that currently running mate of President Asrhaf Ghani in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Nasrat Rahimi said first a blast took place near Afghanistan Green Trend political movement in 4th PD of Kabul city, and later a number of insurgents stormed the building.

He said 85 staffers, including Amrullah Saleh, who trapped in the area, were safely rescued by special police forces.

Moreover, Kabul Police Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said that Afghan forces killed all the three attackers and rescued over 80 trapped people.

According to initial reports, three people were killed, and over 20 others wounded, he said.

Ministry of Public Health Spokesman Wahidullah Mayar confirmed that wounded number increased to 25. He also said that a woman is among two people who killed in the incident.

President Ashraf Ghani in his tweeter said that “My brother, true son of the Afghan soil and first VP candidate of my electoral team, Amrullah Saleh has survived a complex attack by enemies of the state. We are relieved and thank the almighty that attack has failed.”

Chief Executive Abdullah, and NSA Mohib visited Saleh as he survived attack.

“AGT chairman Amrullah Saleh is fine. But several AGT colleague and other innocent civilians are killed and wounded. We will get stronger in our resolve to fight Taliban and terrorism,” AGT has tweeted. Moreover, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib visited Amrullah Saleh who survived complex attack.