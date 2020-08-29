Blast in Kandahar kills 13 members of a family

AT News

KABUL: At least 13 members of a family were killed after a vehicle they were traveling in hit a roadside mine in Spin-Boldak district of southern Kandahar province.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Yousufzai says five men, five women and three children of a single family lost their lives in the blast.

The mine was planted by the Taliban group, according to him. But the Taliban has not asserted anything about it.

Nearly two weeks before, a local police commander was killed alongside with four members of his family in a roadside bomb in Panjwai district of the province.

The commander was heading to a wedding party with his family, while his vehicle hit the bomb.

As the Taliban refrain themselves from conducting big bombing attacks in some of the big cities, the group appears to intensify its new-shape of violence, which are the hit-run assassination, roadside bomb and attacks on the security forces checkpoints in the rural areas of the country.