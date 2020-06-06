Blast kills 11 local police in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: A local police commander along with his 10 comrades were killed after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in northern Badakhshan, local officials said on Saturday.

The commander was on en route to Dorkhan village of Khash district to help reinforce Afghan security forces in battlefield, when their vehicle rammed into a roadside mine, said provincial police spokesman, Sanaullah Rohani.

“Unfortunately commander Mazari and his ten soldiers were killed in the blast,” he added.

Rohani said that a Taliban district governor for Khash was killed after the Afghan security forces launch retaliation attacks on the militants.

According to him, the militants set attacks on the security force’s checkpoints on Friday midnight. The clash was lasted for several hours, he added.

The Taliban have not stated anything in regards by far but the militants have been setting waves of attacks on the Afghan security forces despite signing a peace agreement with the US.

Meanwhile, the US Forces spokesman in Afghanistan Col. Sonny Leggett said that US Air Force conducted a number of airstrikes against the Taliban after the militants stormed the Afghan security forces’ checkpoints.