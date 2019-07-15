Blast leaves two children dead in Balkh

AT News Report

KABUL: At least two children embraced martyrdom after a planted mine went off in northern Balkh province—Taliban and other terrorist groups using landmines as tool against Afghan and foreign security forces that unfortunately civilians, including the children have been the most victims.

209 Shaheen Crops Spokesman Haneef Rezaie said the terrorist incident occurred in Charbolak district of province.

Children were playing in the area unaware of the mine that blasted and killed them, he said, adding, mine planted at the side of the road.

It is worth mentioning that Taliban and other terrorist group mostly planting mine in roadsides to target governmental and foreign forces, but it often ends with killing civilians, including the children in different districts across the country.