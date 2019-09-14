Blast on Kapisa volleyball ground leaves three dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least three volleyball players have been killed and same others received injures in a landmine explosion in Tagab district of central Kapisa province, an official said Saturday.

Police spokesman Shaiq Shourish said the incident took place in Kakar village on Friday evening. He accused the Taliban of planting the landmine on the volleyball field, Pajhowk reported.

But the militant group has not yet commented in this regard.

Azizullah Safi, deputy Provincial Council chairman, said three players aged between 18 to 22 years were killed and two others were wounded in the blast.

He said the injured players had been evacuated to emergency hospital in Panjsher province.

Separately, seven Taliban insurgents were killed, including a notorious commander, in an airstrike in Qush Tepa district of northern Jawzjan province.

Police chief Abdul Wahid Wijdan told Pajhwok Afghan News the airstrike was carried out on Friday evening.