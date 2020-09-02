Boat sinks in Helmand River leaving eight people dead

AT News

KABUL: At least eight people have died after a boat carrying them sank in the southern Helmand River in Kajaki district of the province, local officials said.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Omer Zwak said that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Azan village of Kajaki.

According to him, three men, two children and three women were among the victims who were trying to cross the river with a boat. Officials at Kajaki dam block water flow as an effort to search the zigzag victims under the water.

Helmand is one of the insecure provinces in southern Afghanistan, where the Taliban has a strong presence. Due to insecurity the government has not been able to provide public facilities for the residents there.