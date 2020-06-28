Bomb blast kills six civilians in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: At least six civilians were killed after a roadside bomb went off in Helmand province in the south, provincial officials confirmed.

The incident took place Sunday in the Washir district, according to security officials in the province, who said another two civilians were injured.

Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, provincial police spokesman said that there were women and children among the victims.

According to Hamdard, a minivan struck the roadside bomb and the victims were passengers of the vehicle.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban militants are blamed for placing roadside bomb to target army and police vehicles, but the victims are usually innocent civilians.