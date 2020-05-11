Bomb explosions rock Kabul, 4 injured

AT News

KABUL: Multiple blasts as a result of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have rocked Kabul, the capital city on Sunday morning, in which four civilians received injuries, security official said.

Four back to back roadside mines went off in 17th PD that injured four civilians, including a child, said Kabul Police Press Department Head Basir Mujahid. The wounded had shifted to hospital in immediate move.

No militant groups, including the Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

The blasts came as NSA Spokesman Javid Faisal had earlier said that Taliban continued to step up their violence against the Afghan people.

Only during the second week of Ramadan, the Taliban has killed 25 civilians and wounded 74 others, including women and children across the country, which revealed a 33 percent increase as compared to previous week.