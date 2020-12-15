Bomb, shooting attack kill three in Kabul as security worsens

Kabul Deputy Governor, his secretary and a police officer were killed on Tuesday morning in separate “senseless act of violence”

AT News

KABUL: A bombing and a shooting attack have killed at least three people, including the Deputy Governor of Kabul, a capital city where its security situation has been deteriorating on a daily basis.

Deputy Governor Mahbubullah Muhibbi was killed along with his secretary, when a sticky bomb attached to his armored vehicle went off in the 4th Macroryan area in PD 9th of Kabul city, Kabul police said.

Two of his bodyguards were also wounded in the blast, a spokesman for the ministry of interior, Tariq Arian said.

Mr. Arian described such attacks as terroristic and inhuman. “In recent weeks we have detained different cells of terrorists, who were behind placing mines.”

The Afghan security forces have boosted up efforts to suppress terrorists and control the situation, according to him.

In another attack, gunmen shot and killed a police officer and wounded another policeman in Botkhak area in Bagrami district of Kabul city. An investigation was ongoing, the police said.

President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack, asking the officials to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in a statement also strongly condemned the attack over Kabul Deputy Governor, said that increasing of violence is a clear enmity with the peace process.